Kup – backup scheduler for the Plasma desktop

Having a solid data backup strategy is imperative in keeping your data safe. Your storage drives won’t last forever. Also, hardware failure is just one way you can lose data. Even though Linux is less at risk of nasties like ransomware attacks than other operating systems, it offers no protection from things like natural disasters.

Probably one of the most important software applications, but often neglected, is the backup program. The best Linux backup software will keep you covered when you accidentally delete files, or when a disk bites the dust. Backup software protects a variety of file types, including documents, databases, photos, music, and videos. Backup software provides an automated solution for creating, managing, and restoring data from backups.

There are different types of backup software including full backup software, incremental backup software, and image backup software.

Kup is created for helping people to keep up-to-date backups of their personal files. Connecting a USB hard drive is the primary supported way to store files, but saving files to a server over a network connection is also possible for advanced users.

Installation

We tested Kup under Kubuntu 24.04 LTS and Manjaro.

We didn’t explore a manual build from the project’s source directory, as Kup relies on Qt5. Instead we installed the software from the Kubuntu’s repositories. For Manjaro, there’s a package in their Official Repositories (extra).

We also installed bup, which is an optional dependency for kup.

