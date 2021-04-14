HP EliteDesk 800 G2 Mini Desktop PC – Benchmarks – Week 2

This is a weekly blog looking at the HP EliteDesk 800 G2 Mini Desktop PC running Linux.

This machine was made available by Bargain Hardware. Bargain Hardware retails refurbished servers, workstations, PCs, and laptops to consumers and businesses worldwide. All systems are completely customisable on their website along with a vast offering of clean-pulled, tested components and enterprise replacement parts. They supply machines with a choice of Linux distros: Ubuntu, Debian, and Fedora. They even install FreeBSD.

For this week’s blog, we’ve run a variety of benchmark tests on the HP EliteDesk 800 G2 together with five other systems to put the results into context.

All the tests use the Phoronix Test Suite, unless otherwise stated. For ease of reference, each system’s specifications are listed on every page. Together with the HP EliteDesk 800 G2, we’ve run benchmarks for the Lenovo M93 Ultra Small PC, two Mini PCs from AWOW, their AK41 and NYI3 models. We also compare the results with an Asus laptop (UX305FA), and a Mini PC from Gigabyte (BXBT-1900). They are all low-power machines.

All the machines are running identical versions of software, and configured to ensure consistency between results. The Manjaro rolling distro is used.

We’ll start with some general system tests.

$ phoronix-test-suite benchmark build-linux-kernel

The benchmark show how long it takes to build the Linux kernel in a default configuration. The test uses all cores/threads of a PC, but it’s not the type of test where CPU cores run at 100%. A lot of the time, the compiler is waiting on other things like RAM and disk. It’s therefore a good indicator of the general system performance of a machine.

The HP EliteDesk 800 G2 is quicker at completing this benchmark than the other machines tested here. It shaves slightly more than 10% off the Lenovo M93’s result, and it’s substantially faster than the other machines on test.

$ phoronix-test-suite benchmark encode-flac

The chart above summarizes benchmark results of converting a WAV file to the FLAC format, with 5 samples taken to ensure consistent results.

This tests offers a good representation of a system’s single-threaded processor performance, memory, and overall system performance. The HP EliteDesk trumps the other machines in this general system performance benchmark. Like the previous test, it’s slightly more than 10% faster than the Lenovo M93 in this single core test. The EliteDesk is nearly four times faster than the Gigabyte Brix GB-BXBT-1900.

The Asus UX305FA laptop and AWOW NIY3 mini PC only have 2 cores, whereas all the other machines have 4 core processors.

Next page: Page 2 – Processor

Pages in this article:

Page 1 – Introduction / System

Page 2 – Processor

Page 3 – Memory

Page 4 – Graphics

Page 5 – Disk

Complete list of articles in this series:

HP EliteDesk 800 G2 Mini Desktop PC Week 2 Benchmarking the HP EliteDesk 800 G2 USFF PC with other low power machines Week 1 Introduction to the series including wiping Windows and installing Manjaro

This blog is written on the HP EliteDesk 800 G2 Mini Desktop PC.

This machine was made available by Bargain Hardware. Bargain Hardware retails refurbished servers, workstations, PCs, and laptops to consumers and businesses worldwide. All systems are completely customisable on their website along with a vast offering of clean-pulled, tested components and enterprise replacement parts.

EliteDesk 800 G2 Lenovo M93 AWOW AK41 Type Tiny Desktop PC Tiny Desktop PC Mini PC Processor Intel i5-6500T 2.50 GHz

(Turbo 3.10 GHz)

4 cores and 4 threads Intel i5-4590T 2.00 GHz

(Turbo 3.00 GHz)

4 cores and 4 threads Intel Celeron J4115 1.80GHz

(Turbo 2.5 GHz)

4 cores and 4 threads Chipset Intel Skylake Intel Haswell Intel Gemini Lake Memory 16GB DDR3 (2133 MHz) 16GB DDR3 (1600 MHz) 8GB DDR4 (2133 MHz) Graphics Intel HD Graphics 530 Intel HD Graphics 4600 Intel UHD Graphics 605 Disk 256GB Samsung NVMe SSD 240GB Crucial SSD 128GB Foresee NVMe SSD

AWOW NYI3 Gigabyte BXBT-1900 Asus UX305FA Type Mini PC Mini PC Laptop Processor Intel Core i3-5005U

2.00GHz

2 cores 4 threads Intel Celeron J1900 2.00GHz

(Turbo 2.416 GHz)

4 cores 4 threads Intel Core M-5Y10c

0.8GHz (Turbo 2.00GHz)

2 cores 4 threads Chipset Intel Broadwell Intel Atom Z36xxx/Z37xxx Intel Broadwell-U-OPI Memory 8GB DDR4 (1600 MHz) 4GB DDR3 (1600 MHz) 8GB DDR3 (1866 MHz) Graphics Intel HD Graphics 5500 Intel HD 2GB Intel HD Graphics 5300 Disk 128GB Kingston NVMe 250GB Samsung SSD 860 128GB SanDisk SSD

Related articles