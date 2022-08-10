HBud – simple audio and video player

Linux has a myriad of multimedia playback software available with a truly impressive range of dedicated music players, dedicated video players, as well as tools that do both competently. The field is exceptionally fierce.

We are always on the look out for new projects. With frameworks that provide a lot of the multimedia grunt functionality, the barriers of entry for newcomers isn’t that steep. That’s one of the many virtues of open source software; there’s a superb base of libraries and frameworks for any budding developer to tap into.

HBud is billed as a simple music/video/karaoke app. It’s written in Python, uses GTK4 for its GUI framework, and GStreamer for its multimedia backend. HBud is published under an open source license.

GStreamer is a superb multimedia framework that offers great support for a wide range of container formats and codecs.

Installation

We tested the software exclusively with the project’s Flatpak package. Installing and running the software requires a couple of commands:

$ flatpak install flathub io.github.swanux.hbud

$ flatpak run io.github.swanux.hbud

Flatpak is an open source containerized package format similar to Snap. Unlike Snap which relies on a central repository for software, Flatpak can be installed from different sources. The primary source is Flathub.

Next page: Page 2 – In Operation

Pages in this article:

Page 1 – Introduction / Installation

Page 2 – In Operation

Page 3 – Memory Usage

Page 4 – Summary