Gespeaker – GTK frontend for eSpeak

Speech synthesizers are text-to-speech systems used with computers. This type of software is programmed to include phonemes and the grammatical rules of a language, so that words are pronounced correctly.

eSpeak is a cross-platform, compact, software speech synthesizer. It uses a formant synthesis method, providing many languages in a relatively small file size.

Gespeaker is a GTK-based frontend for eSpeak. Like eSpeak, Gespeaker is free and open source software.

Installation

We tested Gespeaker under Manjaro.

There is a package in the Arch User Repository (AUR). Let’s install the package with yay, an AUR helper.

