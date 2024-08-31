8 Top Free and Open Source Nim Web Frameworks

One of the types of software that’s important for a web developer is the web framework. A framework “is a code library that makes a developer’s life easier when building reliable, scalable, and maintainable web applications” by providing reusable code or extensions for common operations. By saving development time, developers can concentrate on application logic rather than mundane elements.

A web framework offers the developer a choice about how to solve a specific problem. By using a framework, a developer lets the framework control portions of their application. While it’s perfectly possible to code a web application without using a framework, it’s more practical to use one.

Nim is a statically typed compiled systems programming language. It combines successful concepts from mature languages like Python, Ada and Modula. The syntax of Nim resembles that of Python.

Here’s our verdict.

Let’s explore the 8 Nim web frameworks. For each program we have compiled its own portal page, a full description with an in-depth analysis of its features, together with links to relevant resources.

Nim Web Frameworks Prologue Powerful and flexible web framework for building elegant web services Jester Sinatra-like web framework Karax Single Page Application framework NIMWC Nim fullstack website framework. NimWC is compiled to C code HappyX Macro-oriented asynchronous full-stack web framework Basolato Asynchronous full-stack web framework scorper Elegant, performant, asynchronous micro web framework. Nexus High-level web framework with batteries included

