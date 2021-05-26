Foliate – simple and modern GTK eBook viewer

An electronic book (commonly abbreviated e-book) is a text and image-based publication which can be read on a computer or other digital devices such as an e-book reader.

Digital books are well established. Project Gutenberg, an online library of books that can be downloaded free of charge, has been expanding its collection since 1971. Almost its entire library consists of books that are available in the public domain, although there are a few copyright texts which are also included.

Foliate is an open source eBook viewer built with GJS (GNOME JavaScript bindings) and Epub.js, a JavaScript library for rendering ePub documents in the browser, across many devices.

Installation

There’s good support for a wide range of Linux distros. We tested the software on Fedora, Ubuntu and Manjaro.

The developer also offers cross-distro support via snap and Flatpak. We also tested the software using snap. The program was installed with the command:

$ sudo snap install foliate

We did run into a few issues with the snap.

Next page: Page 2 – In Operation

Pages in this article:

Page 1 – Introduction / Installation

Page 2 – In Operation

Page 3 – Summary



Click the button to make a donation via flattr. Donations help us to maintain and improve the site. You can also donate via PayPal.



Read our complete collection of recommended free and open source software. The collection covers all categories of software.



The software collection forms part of our series of informative articles for Linux enthusiasts. There's tons of in-depth reviews, alternatives to Google, fun things to try, hardware, free programming books and tutorials, and much more.

Related articles