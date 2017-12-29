Excellent Free Roguelike Games

Roguelike is a sub-genre of role-playing games. It literally means “a game like Rogue”. Rogue is a dungeon crawling video game, first released in 1980 by developers Michel Toy, Glenn Wichman and Ken Arnold. The game stood out from the crowd by being fiendishly addictive. The game’s goal was to retrieve the Amulet of Yendor, hidden deep in the 26th level, and ascend back to the top, all set in a world based on Dungeons & Dragons.

The game is rightly considered to be a classic, formidably difficult yet compelling addictive. While it was popular in college and university campuses, it wasn’t a big seller. At the time of its release, Rogue wasn’t published under an open source license, which led to many clones being developed.

There is no exact definition of a roguelike, but this type of game typically has the following characteristics:

High fantasy narrative background

Procedural level generation. Most of the game world is generated by the game for every new gameplay session. This is meant to encourage replayability

Turn-based dungeon exploration and combat

Tile-based graphics that are randomly generated

Random conflict outcomes

Permanent death – death works realistically, once you’re gone, you’re gone

High difficulty

This article compiles a wide selection of roguelike games available for Linux. If you enjoy addictive gameplay with real intensity, I heartily recommended downloading these games. Don’t be put off by the primitive graphics offered by many of the games, you’ll soon forget the visuals once you get immersed in playing. Remember, in roguelikes game mechanics tend to be the primary focus, with graphics being a welcome, but not essential, addition.

There are 16 games recommended here. All of the games are available to download without charge, and almost all are released under an open source license.

