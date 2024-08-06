En Croissant – GUI chess toolkit

Chess is a recreational and competitive board game played between two players. It’s a very popular game, played by millions across the world, in clubs, online, by correspondence, and in tournaments.

Chess has the virtue of being suitable for people of all ages. It has many positive attributes such as to help individuals develop their memory, improve and enhance their concentration, as well as logical thinking. It also promotes and improves imagination and creativity. Chess is one of those games that takes a few days to learn and the rest of your life to master, with the game being a never ending learning process, even for the top players.

The game is played on a square chessboard with 64 squares arranged in an eight-by-eight grid. Each player controls 16 pieces, and the object of the game is to checkmate the opponent’s king.

En Croissant is a cross-platform chess GUI that’s billed as powerful, customizable and easy to use. It lets you play chess against an engine or a friend, analyze a game or position, as well as letting you import a game from a PGN. There’s also the ability to tackle tons of chess puzzles. The software runs on Linux, macOS, and Windows.

Installation

We evaluated En Croissant using Manjaro, an Arch-based distro, as well as Ubuntu.

With Manjaro, Pamac (Manjaro’s front-end installation tool) lets us build and install En Croissant from a package in the Arch User Repository. We chose to build the source code, but there’s a binary package available too.

Installing En Croissant in Ubuntu is also a cinch. The project provides a deb package. And if you’re not running Ubuntu/Debian or an Arch-based distro, there’s a cross-distro AppImage available too.

Next page: Page 2 – In Operation and Summary

Pages in this article:

Page 1 – Introduction and Installation

Page 2 – In Operation and Summary