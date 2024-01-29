Dusk Player – Electron-based music player

Like many types of software, the selection of a favorite music player is, to some extent, dependent on personal preferences. But I hope my reviews of music players helps narrow the field.

All music libraries are different, and the right open source music player can make a world of difference – especially if you’ve a large collection.

I’ve reviewed the vast majority of music players for Linux. But there always seems more out there to explore.

Dusk Player is software that’s billed as a minimalistic music player. It uses Electron, a framework designed to create desktop applications using web technologies that are rendered using the Chromium browser engine.

Installation

I tested Dusk Player with Ubuntu 23.10. There’s a deb package as well as a cross-platform AppImage. LinuxLinks recommends using a deb package in preference of an AppImage.

Let’s download the current deb package with wget.

$ wget https://github.com/Aveek-Saha/DuskPlayer/releases/download/v7.0.0/DuskPlayer_7.0.0_amd64.deb

And install the package with the command:

$ sudo dpkg -i DuskPlayer_7.0.0_amd64.deb

The project provides binaries for macOS and Windows, operating systems we keep at arm’s length.

Pages in this article:

Page 1 – Introduction and Installation

Page 2 – In Operation and Summary