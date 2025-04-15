Duplicati – store encrypted backups online

Having a solid data backup strategy is imperative in keeping your data safe. Your storage drives won’t last forever. Also, hardware failure is just one way you can lose data. Even though Linux is less at risk of nasties like ransomware attacks than other operating systems, it offers no protection from things like natural disasters.

Probably one of the most important software applications, but often neglected, is the backup program. The best Linux backup software will keep you covered when you accidentally delete files, or when a disk bites the dust. Backup software protects a variety of file types, including documents, databases, photos, music, and videos. Backup software provides an automated solution for creating, managing, and restoring data from backups.

There are different types of backup software including full backup software, incremental backup software, and image backup software.

Duplicati is a backup client that securely stores encrypted, incremental, compressed backups on cloud storage services and remote file servers.

Installation

We evaluated Duplicati with Ubuntu 24.10. The project provides a DEB package which we installed using dpkg in the usual way. For many versions, Duplicati required installing Mono, but thankfully that dependency has been removed.

Once installed, you’ll find a shortcut to Duplicati in Activities. Start Duplicati and your default web browser will open showing the software’s web-based interface. There’s also a TrayIcon in the system menu bar.

The project also provides an RPM package for Fedora/RedHat as well as a Docker. There are also packages for macOS and Windows.

It’s a very easy installation with Ubuntu. Off to a good start.

