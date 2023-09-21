Bulky is a simple tool to bulk rename files and directories

Bulk renaming of files, also known as batch renaming or mass renaming, is the process of changing the names of multiple files simultaneously.

This is typically done to make file names more organized, consistent, and meaningful. Bulk renaming is a useful task in various scenarios. For example, it’s useful when you have a large number of files with generic or cryptic names and you want to give them more descriptive names, or when you want to standardize the naming convention for a group of files.

Bulky is GUI software that lets you rename files and directories. While it’s developed by Linux Mint it’s not tied to any Linux distribution or desktop. It’s free and open source software.

Installation

We tested Bulky with the Manjaro distro. It’s a rolling-distro that’s based on the wonderful Arch.

There’s a package for Bulky in Manjaro’s official repositories so a manual build isn’t necessary. We can install Bulky with pamac (Manjaro’s GUI package manager), pacman, or a helper such as yay.

$ yay -S bulky

The project’s GitHub repository provides a packages.tar.gz file which is a compressed tarball. Extracting that file shows it to be a .deb file i.e. a package for Debian/Ubuntu distributions.

The full source code is also available if there’s not a package available for your distro of choice.

