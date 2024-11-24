17 Best Free and Open Source Python Static Site Generators

LinuxLinks, like most modern websites, is dynamic in that content is stored in a database and converted into presentation-ready HTML when readers access the site.

While we employ built-in server caching which creates static versions of the site, we don’t generate a full, static HTML website based on raw data and a set of templates. However, sometimes a full, static HTML website is desirable. Because HTML pages are all prebuilt, they load extremely quickly in web browsers.

There are lots of other advantages of running a full, static HTML website.

Here are some of the main advantages:

Less software is needed to produce a static site. A small software stack can improve security. Static sites do not contain dynamic content, and are therefore immune to most common attacks;

Obsolescence. Running a dynamic site relies on a content management system that constantly needs to be updated. The foundations of a dynamic site changes over time;

Cost – every time a visitor accesses a page, a set of database queries are made with dynamic sites. While caching reduces these queries, there are always pages that aren’t in the cache or need to be refreshed. With a static site, the load on the server is considerably reduced;

Previewable – as static sites are developed locally, you can play around with the site to your heart’s content without affecting the live site;

A static site means that data is easier to export than if it’s contained within a database;

Versionable – ideal to be used with version control system, such as Git.

A static site works very well in certain use cases. For example, it’s great for documentation. And static sites can be just as engaging as dynamic sites. The only real difference is that all the HTML is generated before being uploaded.

To provide an insight into the quality of software that is available, we have compiled a list of 17 best Python static site generators. All of these tools are released under a freely distributable license. Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart.

Click the links in the table below to learn more about each static site generator.

Python Static Site Generators MkDocs Project documentation with Markdown. It's easy to use and extensible Pelican Static site generator that supports Markdown and reST syntax Sphinx Create intelligent and beautiful documentation for Python projects Lektor Flexible and powerful static content management system Nikola Static website and blog generator makesite Simple, lightweight, and magic-free static site/blog generator Hyde Support for powerful template languages like Jinja2 Cactus Simple but powerful static website generator Stapy Works with Python on any operating system without additional packages. Frozen-Flask Freezes a Flask application into a set of static files Blurry Focused on page speed and SEO Urubu Micro content management system for static websites blag Blog-aware, static site generator which uses Markdown wmk Flexible and versatile static site generator Pagegen Site generator with reStructuredText or Markdown markup and Mako templates Baku Simple, Markdown-based blogging engine/static website generator Aurora Support for static and incremental builds

This article has been revamped in line with our recent announcement.