Periodic Table Tools: 5 Best Free and Open Source Linux Tools

Chemistry is the study of matter and the changes it undergoes. It is an extremely vivacious science which deals with a molecular scale and atomic interpretation of the world we live in, helping us to understand that world. Chemistry is regarded as the central science, given its close links with physics and engineering, with biology and medicine, and with geology and earth science.

The periodic table, also known as the periodic table of the elements, is a rows and columns arrangement of the chemical elements. Specifically, the table is an organised array of all the chemical elements in order of increasing atomic number — i.e., the total number of protons in the atomic nucleus. The table is divided into four roughly rectangular areas called blocks. Elements in the same group tend to show similar chemical characteristics. The periodic table is a masterpiece of organised chemical information

It is widely used in chemistry, physics, and other sciences, and is generally seen as an icon of chemistry.

Periodic Table Tools periodic-table-cli Interactive periodic table of elements app for the console Kalzium Full-featured chemistry application for KDE 5 P-Table Beautiful TUI periodic table for Linux terminals coded in C element Periodic table on the command line multiElement Alternative versions of the periodic table of chemical elements