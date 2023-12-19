7 Best Free and Open Source Graphical BitTorrent Clients

BitTorrent, also referred to as simply torrent, is an internet transfer protocol for peer-to-peer file sharing (P2P). It lets users download files from the internet. Unlike HTTP and FTTP, BitTorrent is a distributed transfer protocol.

To send or receive files, users use a BitTorrent client on their Internet-connected computer, which are available for a variety of computing platforms and operating systems. The protocol finds users with files other users want and then downloads pieces of the files from those users simultaneously. Transmission rates are therefore faster than with http and ftp, which both download files sequentially from only one source.

BitTorrent is a legitimate file transfer protocol, and using it — known as torrenting — is legal as long as the content can be downloaded or uploaded legally. Accessing classic movies, B movies, indie music, books, and software in the public domain or available through Creative Commons licenses are examples of legitimate cases for using BitTorrent.

Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart. Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion.

Graphical BitTorrent Clients qBittorrent BitTorrent client in Qt Transmission Easy-to-use interface on top of a cross-platform backend Tribler Includes its own Tor-like onion routing network KTorrent BitTorrent application by KDE Fragments BitTorrent client for the GNOME desktop environment Deluge Lightweight, cross-platform BitTorrent client Torrential Minimalist torrent client designed for elementary OS