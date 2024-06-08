KCharSelect

4 Best Free and Open Source Character Map Tools

Utilities

A character map allows you to view and access the characters in a particular font.

This type of software provides a visual representation of the character set, allowing you to browse and select individual characters by clicking on them. This is particularly useful when you need to insert special characters, symbols, or foreign language characters that may not be easily accessible on a keyboard.

Character map software has a variety of use cases. For example, they play an important role in programming and web development, especially when working with different character encodings and Unicode.

Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart. Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion.

Ratings chart

Let’s explore the tools featured here. We’ve compiled a dedicated page for each.

Character Map Tools
KCharSelectSelect special characters from all installed fonts and copy them
gucharmapGNOME Character Map (gucharmap) is a Unicode character map
CharactersBrowse characters by various categories
CharmapPick characters and display substantial Unicode data about each one
Best Free and Open Source SoftwareRead our complete collection of recommended free and open source software. Our curated compilation covers all categories of software.

The software collection forms part of our series of informative articles for Linux enthusiasts. There are hundreds of in-depth reviews, open source alternatives to proprietary software from large corporations like Google, Microsoft, Apple, Adobe, IBM, Cisco, Oracle, and Autodesk.

There are also fun things to try, hardware, free programming books and tutorials, and much more.
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments