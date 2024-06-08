4 Best Free and Open Source Character Map Tools

A character map allows you to view and access the characters in a particular font.
This type of software provides a visual representation of the character set, allowing you to browse and select individual characters by clicking on them. This is particularly useful when you need to insert special characters, symbols, or foreign language characters that may not be easily accessible on a keyboard.
Character map software has a variety of use cases. For example, they play an important role in programming and web development, especially when working with different character encodings and Unicode.
Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart. Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion.
Let’s explore the tools featured here. We’ve compiled a dedicated page for each.
|Character Map Tools
|KCharSelect
|Select special characters from all installed fonts and copy them
|gucharmap
|GNOME Character Map (gucharmap) is a Unicode character map
|Characters
|Browse characters by various categories
|Charmap
|Pick characters and display substantial Unicode data about each one
