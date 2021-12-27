Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Intuit Mailchimp

Intuit Inc. is an American corporation that specializes in financial software. Specifically, the company develops personal finance, accounting, and tax return software.
The company is headquartered in Mountain View, California. It has more than 10,000 employees.
While Intuit has a GitHub presence with over 100 repositories for numerous open source projects, none of these repositories offer any substantial desktop software. Instead, the repositories focus on tools and libraries for developers. None of these projects appear to have attracted significant interest from the open source community.
The company focuses its development efforts on a range of proprietary programs. Intuit refuses to support any platform other than Windows and macOS.
This series looks at free and open source alternatives to Intuit’s products.
Mailchimp manages mailing lists and creates email marketing campaigns and automations to send to customers.
Mailchimp is proprietary software and not available for Linux. What are the best free and open source alternatives?
1. Mailman
Mailman is software for managing electronic mail discussion and e-newsletter lists. Mailman is integrated with the web, making it easy for users to manage their accounts and for list owners to administer their lists. The software supports built-in archiving, automatic bounce processing, content filtering, digest delivery, spam filters, and more.
Mailman has a great feature set. We love its content and topic filtering, virtual hosting support, REST-based API for the core system, and flexible architecture to facilitate integrating with your own site.
2. Sympa
Sympa is another superb mailing list manager. It provides advanced features with a rich and secure web interface. It’s well adapted for huge mailing lists, there are list member provisioning using LDAP, SQL or other data sources, and it supports a variety of authentication methods.
Sympa also provides a SOAP interface for integration with other programs, as well as support for S/MIME and DKIM.
All articles in this series:
