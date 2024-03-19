Music

10 Best Free and Open Source Linux Music Tag Editors

A tag editor (or tagger) is an application which allows users to edit metadata of multimedia files. Metadata is the data about the audio data. It lets information about the audio file such as the title, artist, conductor, album, track length, lyrics, embedded images, and other information be stored in the audio file itself.

The most common form of audio tag is ID3, of which there are two unrelated types (ID3v1 and ID3v2). There are also other types of audio tags, including Vorbis Comments (found in Ogg and FLAC audio files), and APE tags. Tag editors are not just confined to audio files. Taggers for graphic formats (such as JPEG and TIFF) are also available.

Tag editors are frequently used to correct and organise multimedia files and they support popular digital audio formats. They can rename files based on the tag information, replace words in tags and filenames, create playlists, and import/export tag information. An important feature we look for is the ability to make online database lookups, saving valuable time in collating tags and cover art for your music collection.

Here’s our verdict for each music tag editor. Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion.

Music Tag Editors
MusicBrainz PicardCross-platform MusicBrainz tag editor written in Python
Kid3Highly efficient audio tagger
BeetsMusic tagger and library organizer using the MusicBrainz database
Tag EditorTag editor with Qt GUI and command-line interface
EasyTAGTag editor for MP3, Ogg Vorbis files and more
puddletagSimilar to Mp3tag
TaggerSimple GTK utility that lets you tag your music
GabTagAudio tagging tool written in GTK 3
Ear TagPrimarily geared towards making quick edits or bulk-editing tracks
Pinky-TaggerMass tagger which supports the MusicBrainz (PUID & TRM) service

5 Comments
Daniel Avila
Daniel Avila
5 years ago

thanks

Lee Wilkerson
Lee Wilkerson
5 years ago

EasyTAG is 0 stars! Double-click to open a file or drag-n-drop makes no difference. The song never makes it to the editor – only the folder with zero files listed in the right column.
~/Lee

Kingu
Kingu
1 year ago

Taggerman is a new audio tagger. It’s command-line, batch-oriented, condition-based and extensible via Python.

Salem
Salem
1 year ago

Beets is so amazing, truly awesome. No need to say any more!

