Violin – minimalistic desktop music player

Over the past few months I’ve covered scores of open source graphical music players. They’ve been a mixed bag. Some are genuinely excellent, others falling short of my (fairly) modest requirements. Many of them purport to be lightweight.

There’s a new music player on the block. It’s called Violin, seeing its first release in March this year. The author bills his multimedia app as “… fast, lightweight, and minimalistic desktop music player”.

The software is written in the JavaScript language using Electron, an open-source framework developed and maintained by GitHub. Violin is published under an open source license.

Installation

There’s a GitHub code repository with the full source code for the software. But rather than work out how to manually compile/install the software, I’d recommend most people to use the official snap. You’ll need to be running a 64-bit (x86_64) system.

The software is cross-platform. Besides the cross-distribution snap package for Linux, the author provides binaries for Mac OS, and Windows. The Windows application is not signed. Understandable, as signing certificates is not cheap and out of the reach of many non-commercial projects. But with full access to the source code, you can verify for yourself the application is doing nothing nefarious.

