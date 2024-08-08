wallet

Valuta – currency converter utility

Financial, Reviews

Valuta is billed as a simple and fast conversion tool. It’s designed for people who want to frequently convert between different currencies.

Installation

We evaluated Valuta using Manjaro, an Arch-based distro, as well as Ubuntu.

With Manjaro, Pamac (Manjaro’s front-end installation tool) lets us install Valuta from a Flatpak.

Installing Valuta in Manjaro with Pamac

Flatpak is an open source containerized package format similar to Snap. While Snap relies on a central repository for software, Flatpak can be installed from different sources. The primary source is Flathub.

In Operation

Here’s an image of Valuta in action. The program has a very simple interface. Choose the two currencies and input an amount. That’s about it.

Valuta in action

The software lets you access three providers:

  • European Central Bank.
  • Google (which is flagged as unstable).
  • Moeda.

Summary

Valuta is a very simple currency converter. It only has very basic functionality.

Website: apps.gnome.org/Valuta
Support: GitLab Code Repository
Developer: Ideve Core
License: GNU General Public License v3.0

Valuta is written in Python. Learn Python with our recommended free books and free tutorials.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments