Valuta – currency converter utility

Valuta is billed as a simple and fast conversion tool. It’s designed for people who want to frequently convert between different currencies.

Installation

We evaluated Valuta using Manjaro, an Arch-based distro, as well as Ubuntu.

With Manjaro, Pamac (Manjaro’s front-end installation tool) lets us install Valuta from a Flatpak.

Flatpak is an open source containerized package format similar to Snap. While Snap relies on a central repository for software, Flatpak can be installed from different sources. The primary source is Flathub.

In Operation

Here’s an image of Valuta in action. The program has a very simple interface. Choose the two currencies and input an amount. That’s about it.

The software lets you access three providers:

European Central Bank.

Google (which is flagged as unstable).

Moeda.

Summary

Valuta is a very simple currency converter. It only has very basic functionality.

Website: apps.gnome.org/Valuta

Support: GitLab Code Repository

Developer: Ideve Core

License: GNU General Public License v3.0

Valuta is written in Python. Learn Python with our recommended free books and free tutorials.