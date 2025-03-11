9 Useful Free and Open Source Linux 3D Printer Tools

A 3D printer is a machine that builds a three-dimensional object from digital designs by adding layers of material. 3D printers can make a wide range of objects, from small toys to complex tools and architectural models, typically layer by layer.

Many desktop 3D printers use a numerically controlled programming language made up of a series of commands called G-Code (an abbreviation for geometric code). Besides 3D-printer slicer applications, G-code is used in computer-aided manufacturing.

The process is simple. You first create a model or download one. Then you slice the model and save it. And finally you print the file. Linux offers a good range of open source software to help you create models as well as software to edit and slice the 3D model files.

The selection for this roundup was suggested by a couple of our frequent visitors to the site. While we successfully installed each program, we’ve not prepared a ratings chart on this occasion. This is because we don’t own a 3D printer. Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion here.

To complement these tools, you’ll probably need software for modelling. We recommend Blender. If you’re looking to make mechanical parts, you’ll want a good CAD program. Check our open source CAD recommendations.

Let’s explore the 9 programs at hand. For each application we have compiled its own portal page, a full description with an in-depth analysis of its features, together with links to relevant resources.

3D Printer Tools Orca Slicer Forked from BambuStudio, itself a fork of PrusaSlicer, itself a fork of Slic3r PrusaSlicer Takes 3D models (STL, OBJ, AMF) and converts them into G-code instruction Cura State-of-the-art slicer app to prepare your 3D models for your 3D printer SuperSlicer G-code generator for 3D printers Slic3r Toolpath generator for 3D printers BambuStudio Bbills itself as a cutting-edge, feature-rich slicing program Printrun Suite of hosts for 3D printers and other CNC machines MatterControl Track, preview, and print your 3D parts mslicer Currently only ELEGOO .goo files can be generated