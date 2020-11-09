PosteRazor – create your own posters

Linux has matured into an excellent platform for artists, photographers, animators, and designers. With inexpensive hardware, free software, and a modicum of talent and inspiration, anyone can create professional-looking computer graphics.

Have you ever wanted to print a poster?

PosteRazor cuts raster images into multipage PDF documents so that they can be printed and glued together to make a poster.

The software used the FLTK based user interface, but the latest development has seen a move to Qt, a popular widget toolkit.

Installation

The developer provides a statically linked binary for Linux, but we recommend you compile the source code or use a distro-specific package (if available). For example, the Arch repositories includes a convenient package for the upcoming Qt-based PosteRazor 2.

