5 Ways to Play Wordle on your Linux PC

Wordle is a popular web-based word puzzle game where players try to guess a hidden word within six attempts. It’s simple yet addictive, combining logic, vocabulary, and deduction. Wordle was played nearly 5 billion times during 2023.
The game seeks inspiration from word games like Jotto and the game show Lingo.
Wordle was purchased by the New York Times Company in 2022, but you can play the game on your computer thanks to budding Linux developers.
Here’s a few programs that let you play Wordle. We’ve included both GUI and TUI software. Each program is published under an open source license.
|Wordle
|Warble
|Built in Vala and Gtk
|Words!
|Designed for the GNOME desktop environment
|Wordle CLI
|Written in Go
|wordle-tui
|Written in Rust
|cwordle
|Written in C
One of the fascinations of the original Wordle is that as everyone plays the same puzzle, people can compare their answers with those of others. This makes the game popular among social media sharing. Inevitably the social media sharing aspect is lost when playing these native Linux programs. But it’s still great fun.
