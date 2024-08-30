Linux Candy: nook – plays Animal Crossing hourly themes

Linux Candy is a series of articles covering interesting eye candy software. We only feature open source software in this series.

Some of the programs in this series are purely cosmetic, frivolous pieces of fun. Candy at their finest. But we also include some programs that aren’t purely decorative.

There are a diverse range of programs included in this series. Programs such as eDEX-UI and Variety are actually highly practical programs. ASCIIQuarium has soothing and relaxing qualities for your desktop. Other programs included in this series (such as lolcat, cacafire) are included purely for their decorative qualities. And then there’s some really fun software that just raises a smile or two.

nook is an application which plays Animal Crossing hourly themes on the hour. Animal Crossing is a social simulation video game developed by Nintendo.

Installation

We evaluated nook using Manjaro, an Arch-based distro, as well as the ubiquitous Ubuntu distro.

With Manjaro, Pamac (Manjaro’s front-end installation tool) lets us install nook either from a package in the Arch User Repository or from a Flatpak. We chose the latter.

Flatpak is an open source containerized package format similar to Snap. While Snap relies on a central repository for software, Flatpak can be installed from different sources. The primary source is Flathub.

nook is cross-platform software. Besides Linux, it also runs under macOS and Windows. For obvious reasons, our evaluation is strictly limited to testing nook under Linux.

