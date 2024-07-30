Impression – create bootable drives

Linux offers a gamut of small open source utilities that perform functions ranging from the mundane to the wonderful. In our eyes, it’s the breadth of these tools that help to make Linux a compelling operating system.

Impression is a small utility designed to offer users an extremely simple graphical tool to create bootable drives.

This is free and open source software.

Installation

We evaluated Impression using Manjaro, an Arch-based distro, as well as Ubuntu.

With Manjaro, Pamac (Manjaro’s front-end installation tool) lets us install Impression from the Arch User Repository (AUR).

In Ubuntu, we installed Impression using the versatile bauh utility. bauh is a graphical interface that lets you manage your software. It supports Snaps, Flatpaks, AppImages, deb packages, web applications, and even packages for the Arch distro.

The entry shown above is a Flatpak, an open source containerized package format similar to Snap. While Snap relies on a central repository for software, Flatpak can be installed from different sources. The primary source is Flathub.

The upshot is that as Flatpaks are cross-distro, you’ll be able to easily install Impression whatever your distro of choice.

