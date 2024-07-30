Flash OS

Impression – create bootable drives

Reviews, Utilities

Linux offers a gamut of small open source utilities that perform functions ranging from the mundane to the wonderful. In our eyes, it’s the breadth of these tools that help to make Linux a compelling operating system.

Impression is a small utility designed to offer users an extremely simple graphical tool to create bootable drives.

This is free and open source software.

Installation

We evaluated Impression using Manjaro, an Arch-based distro, as well as Ubuntu.

With Manjaro, Pamac (Manjaro’s front-end installation tool) lets us install Impression from the Arch User Repository (AUR).

Installing Impression in Manjaro

In Ubuntu, we installed Impression using the versatile bauh utility. bauh is a graphical interface that lets you manage your software. It supports Snaps, Flatpaks, AppImages, deb packages, web applications, and even packages for the Arch distro.

Installing Impression with bauh
Click image for full size

The entry shown above is a Flatpak, an open source containerized package format similar to Snap. While Snap relies on a central repository for software, Flatpak can be installed from different sources. The primary source is Flathub.

The upshot is that as Flatpaks are cross-distro, you’ll be able to easily install Impression whatever your distro of choice.

Pages in this article:
Page 1 – Introduction and Installation
Page 2 – In Operation and Summary

