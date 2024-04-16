fwbackups – simple backup software

Having a solid data backup strategy is imperative in keeping your data safe. Your storage drives won’t last forever. Also, hardware failure is just one way you can lose data. Even though Linux is less at risk of nasties like ransomware attacks than other operating systems, it offers no protection from things like natural disasters.

Probably one of the most important software applications, but often neglected, is the backup program. The best Linux backup software will keep you covered when you accidentally delete files, or when a disk bites the dust. Backup software protects a variety of file types, including documents, databases, photos, music, and videos. Backup software provides an automated solution for creating, managing, and restoring data from backups.

There are different types of backup software including full backup software, incremental backup software, and image backup software.

fwbackups is a backup program that allows you to protect your files and folders. The software offers a simple but powerful interface that permits you to perform backups with ease.

fwbackups is published under an open source license.

Installation

We tested fwbackups under Ubuntu 23.10.

The full source code is available if you fancy building the source code. But we took the easier route to install the software. There’s a Flatpak available which we installed with the ever-so-useful bauh utility.

