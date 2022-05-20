10 Fun Free and Open Source Turn-Based Strategy Games

If you adore hectic racing games, death-defying first person shooters, entertaining arcade classics, or nervy tower defense games, this article might not up your street. Here we’re covering turn-based strategy games that require intelligence, and the ability to come up with an innovative plan that will leave the competition mesmerized. As the title indicates, we are covering a genre where players take turns when playing, strategically seeking to outsmart the enemy.

Many of the biggest computer games concentrate on explosion-filled genres. But there is a place for high quality turn-based strategy games. It’s a neglected genre in the mainstream, yet contains many marvelous titles. The genre might conjure thoughts of board games with dice and individualized pieces. But, now, they can use the latest technology to make more realistic and immersive experiences.

There are a vast range of open source games in this field. Turn-based strategy games lend themselves remarkably to open source development. This genre doesn’t need armies of artwork or computer modelling. Games of this type also have fairly modest system requirements, and gives gamers time to get to grips with the controls even if it can take many hours to learn all of the intricacies. You can sit back, strategize, and take a breath, considering all options before making a move. So if you’re looking for a change of pace, check out the following games.

There is an eligibility criteria that needs to be met to be included in this round up (see below).

All of the games featured below have great gameplay, they’re immersive, fascinating, and hugely satisfying. They can be maddeningly addictive too. And as the source code is freely available, anyone can pick up, modify, and expand upon the games.

Let’s explore the 10 games. For each game we have compiled its own portal page, a full description with an in-depth analysis of its features, together with links to relevant resources.

Note: The games are listed in alphabetical order.

Eligibility criteria

Free to download. The project must be available to download without charge but the authors may accept donations.

Published under an open source license. Popular open source licenses for games include MIT License, GNU General Public License, and BSD License.

Not in an early stage of development. The game must be in a stage of development where it’s playable but not necessarily complete.

Does not rely exclusively on data from proprietary software. The game must not require purchasing or owning proprietary data from a different project.

Game media (such as graphics/sound) is released under an open source license or a Creative Commons license.

