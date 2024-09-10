8 Top Free and Open Source Kotlin Web Frameworks

One of the types of software that’s important for a web developer is the web framework. A framework “is a code library that makes a developer’s life easier when building reliable, scalable, and maintainable web applications” by providing reusable code or extensions for common operations. By saving development time, developers can concentrate on application logic rather than mundane elements.

A web framework offers the developer a choice about how to solve a specific problem. By using a framework, a developer lets the framework control portions of their application. While it’s perfectly possible to code a web application without using a framework, it’s more practical to use one.

Kotlin is a cross-platform, statically typed, general-purpose programming language with type inference. Kotlin is a more modern version of Java. It adopts functional ideas such as immutability and first-class functions, out of the box, and it is also object oriented.

Here’s our verdict.

Let’s explore the 8 Kotlin web frameworks. For each program we have compiled its own portal page, a full description with an in-depth analysis of its features, together with links to relevant resources.

Kotlin Web Frameworks Ktor Asynchronous framework for creating microservices, web applications and more Javalin Simple web framework for Java and Kotlin http4k Lightweight but fully-featured HTTP toolkit Spark Simple expressive web framework for Java and Kotlin KVision Object oriented web framework for Kotlin/JavaScript Hexagon Build server applications (Web applications or APIs) that run inside a cloud platform Kobweb Modern framework for full stack web apps Jooby Modern, performant and easy to use web framework for Java and Kotlin

