Flashcards

14 Best Free and Open Source Linux GUI Flashcard Software

Education, Productivity, Roundup, Utilities

A flashcard stores information on a set of cards, with the information being typically portrayed as words and numbers. The purpose of flashcards is to enable individuals to store verbal and visual information, often as a learning drill by way of spaced repetition. The Leitner system is a popular method of studying with flashcards using spaced repetition.

When you learn flashcards of new words each day for a number of days, this information is stored in your short-term memory. Flashcards also exercise the mental process of active recall. This is an efficient learning principle where an individual’s memory is stimulated during the learning process. Unlike a passive review (e.g. reading a book), active recall is designed to consolidate long-lasting memory of information. Transferring information from short-term to long-term memory is essential in studying for an examination.

Flashcards are one of the best tools for memorizing information. This is partly because of their versatility. They can help teach multiplication skills, learn a foreign language, recall facts, historical dates, in fact anything that can be learned in an intuitive way.

To provide an insight into the quality of software available, we have compiled a list of 14 useful GUI flashcard applications. Hopefully there will be something of interest for anyone who wants to memorize information. Here’s our verdict on each of the open source applications. Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion here.

Ratings chart

Let’s explore the 14 flashcard applications at hand. For each title we have compiled its own portal page, providing a screenshot of the software in action, a full description with an in-depth analysis of its features, together with links to relevant resources.

GUI Flashcard Software
AnkiExtensible flashcard learning program
MnemosyneSpaced repetition flashcard program
ParleyVocabulary trainer for KDE
OpenCardsAward-winning flashcard learning software
KWordQuizFlashcard learning program for KDE
IGNUitMemorization aid based on the Leitner flashcard system
granuleShort-term and long-term memory training capabilities with scheduling
jVLTVocabulary learning tool
FlashQardImprove your learning process using the Leitner System
PaukerGeneric card based learning program
KalbaLanguage learning tool based on the idea of sentence mining.
MemorizeStore flashcard sets
OboeteSimple flashcards application for the COSMIC desktop
MemoradoLearn using spaced repetition
Best Free and Open Source Software Read our complete collection of recommended free and open source software. Our curated compilation covers all categories of software.

Spotted a useful open source Linux program not covered on our site? Please let us know by completing this form.

The software collection forms part of our series of informative articles for Linux enthusiasts. There are hundreds of in-depth reviews, open source alternatives to proprietary software from large corporations like Google, Microsoft, Apple, Adobe, IBM, Cisco, Oracle, and Autodesk.

There are also fun things to try, hardware, free programming books and tutorials, and much more.
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Read our Comment FAQ.

2 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Calvin
Calvin
1 year ago

Thanks for this

1
Reply
Alex
Alex
1 year ago

Linux is a bit lightweight in this area.

0
Reply