Dopamine – Electron-based music player

Like many types of software, the selection of a favorite music player is, to some extent, dependent on personal preferences. But I hope my reviews of music players helps narrow the field.

All music libraries are different, and the right open source music player can make a world of difference – especially if you’ve a large collection.

I’ve reviewed the vast majority of music players for Linux. But there always seems more out there to explore. Dopamine is an open source music player that uses Electron, a framework designed to create desktop applications using web technologies that are rendered using the Chromium browser engine and the Node.js runtime environment.

Installation

I am testing Dopamine with Ubuntu 23.10.

There’s a deb package for Ubuntu/Debian which is installed in the usual way using dpkg.

As I’m testing with Ubuntu, I could have installed Dopamine using snap, an application containerised with all its dependencies. But I prefer deb packages to snap.

There are also distro-specific packages for Arch and Fedora.

If you’re running a different distro, there’s an official AppImage. That’s a universal software format for distributing portable software on Linux without needing superuser permissions to install the application. AppImage doesn’t really install software. It’s a compressed image with all the dependencies and libraries needed to run the desired software.

Dopamine is cross-platform software. There are binary packages for macOS and Windows. And the full source code is available if you fancy a manual build.

