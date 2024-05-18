9 Best Free and Open Source Web-Based MPD Clients

MPD is a powerful server-side application for playing music. In a home environment, you can connect an MPD server to a Hi-Fi system, and control the server using a notebook or smartphone. You can, of course, play audio files on remote clients. MPD can be started system-wide or on a per-user basis.

MPD runs in the background playing music from its playlist. Client programs communicate with MPD to manipulate playback, the playlist, and the database.

The client–server model provides advantages over all-inclusive music players. Clients can communicate with the server remotely over an intranet or over the Internet. The server can be a headless computer located anywhere on a network.

There are graphical clients, console clients and web-based clients.

To provide an insight into the quality of software that is available, we have compiled a list of 9 best web-based MPD clients. Hopefully, there will be something of interest here for anyone who wants to use MPD.

Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart. Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion.

Let’s explore the 9 web-based MPD clients. For each title we have compiled its own portal page, a full description with an in-depth analysis of its features, screenshots, together with links to relevant resources.

Web Based MPD Clients RompЯ Music player with the emphasis on discovery myMPD Standalone and lightweight web-based MPD client ympd Runs without a dedicated web server or interpreters like PHP, NodeJS or Ruby Sola MPD Fairly competent web based music player solution ampd Built with Angular and Spring Boot Retrotube Main view of Retrotube displays all your album covers CYP Control Your Player: a web-based MPD client cryMPD Minimalistic client written in Crystal Audioloader Special focus on playing music organized in folders

This article has been revamped in line with our recent announcement.