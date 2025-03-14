Best Free and Open Source Visual Automation Tools

This article looks at software which provides a graphical user interface for automating desktop tasks. Tasks can be recorded as they are performed by the user or can be selected from a list. The output of the previous action can become the input to the next action.

This type of software can be a real boon to productivity. The software saves time and effort over human intervention.

Here's our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks ratings chart.

Let’s explore the 6 tools at hand. For each program we have compiled its own portal page, a full description with an in-depth analysis of its features, a screenshot, together with links to relevant resources.

Visual Automation Tools AutoKey Automate virtually any task by responding to typed abbreviations and hotkeys SikuliX Uses image recognition powered by OpenCV to identify GUI components Actiona Cross-platform automation tool xdotool Fake keyboard/mouse input, window management wtype xdotool type for Wayland Repeat Visual automation tool

