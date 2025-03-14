Best Free and Open Source Visual Automation Tools

This article looks at software which provides a graphical user interface for automating desktop tasks. Tasks can be recorded as they are performed by the user or can be selected from a list. The output of the previous action can become the input to the next action.
This type of software can be a real boon to productivity. The software saves time and effort over human intervention.
Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks ratings chart. We only feature free and open source software here.
Let’s explore the 6 tools at hand. For each program we have compiled its own portal page, a full description with an in-depth analysis of its features, a screenshot, together with links to relevant resources.
|Visual Automation Tools
|AutoKey
|Automate virtually any task by responding to typed abbreviations and hotkeys
|SikuliX
|Uses image recognition powered by OpenCV to identify GUI components
|Actiona
|Cross-platform automation tool
|xdotool
|Fake keyboard/mouse input, window management
|wtype
|xdotool type for Wayland
|Repeat
|Visual automation tool
This article has been revamped in line with our recent announcement.
