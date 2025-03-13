6 Best Free and Open Source Linux IPTV Players

IPTV is an acronym for Internet Protocol Television. It’s a digital TV service that delivers video over the internet. IPTV can be live or on-demand.

This roundup highlights the finest IPTV streaming applications for Linux. The tools support live TV, movies, and series.

Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart. Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion.

Click the links in the table below to learn more about each program.

IPTV Players Open TV Billed as an ultra-fast, simple and powerful cross-platform IPTV app IPTVnator Cross-platform IPTV player application with multiple features TVHplayer Desktop client for playback and recording live TV with TVheadend termv Bash script to select an iptv stream using fzf and play it using mpv yuki-iptv IPTV player with EPG support Hypnotix IPTV streaming application with support for live TV, movies and series