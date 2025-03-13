6 Best Free and Open Source Linux IPTV Players

IPTV is an acronym for Internet Protocol Television. It’s a digital TV service that delivers video over the internet. IPTV can be live or on-demand.
This roundup highlights the finest IPTV streaming applications for Linux. The tools support live TV, movies, and series.
Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart. Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion.
Click the links in the table below to learn more about each program.
|IPTV Players
|Open TV
|Billed as an ultra-fast, simple and powerful cross-platform IPTV app
|IPTVnator
|Cross-platform IPTV player application with multiple features
|TVHplayer
|Desktop client for playback and recording live TV with TVheadend
|termv
|Bash script to select an iptv stream using fzf and play it using mpv
|yuki-iptv
|IPTV player with EPG support
|Hypnotix
|IPTV streaming application with support for live TV, movies and series
