7 Best Free and Open Source Linux Discord Clients

Discord is a proprietary freeware instant messaging and VoIP social platform which allows communication through voice calls, video calls, text messaging, and media.
There is a Linux client for Discord but it’s proprietary software.
For open source enthusiasts there are viable alternatives which we explore.
Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart. Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion here.
Let’s explore the 7 programs at hand. For each application we have compiled its own portal page, a full description with an in-depth analysis of its features, together with links to relevant resources.
|Discord Clients
|Vesktop
|Custom app aiming to give you better performance and improve Linux support
|Dissent
|Lightweight client written in Go
|Legcord
|Supports rich presence (game activity) out of the box
|GoofCord
|Configurable and privacy minded discord client
|Equibop
|Cross-platform Vesktop fork
|Datcord
|Specialized version of Firefox (the official client is Chromium-based)
|Qtcord
|Discord client built with Qt
You should bear in mind that using these unofficial clients is technically in breach of Discord’s Terms of Service.
Breaching terms of service is not necessarily a breach of a law. For example, in many countries failing to abide by terms of service does not give a company a right to enforce unreasonable terms. A huge amount of benign open source software can be used for unlawful purposes. But that’s not a reason, in itself, to exclude them.
To repeat, breaching an organization’s ToS is not automatically a breach of any law.
