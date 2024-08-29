Dissent – lightweight Discord app

Discord is a proprietary freeware voice-over-Internet Protocol (VoIP) application designed for gaming communities. The software specializes in text and audio communication between users in a chat channel. The key word in the opening sentence is freeware.

But if you prefer open source software on your system there’s a viable alternative. It’s called Dissent (previously known as gtkcord4). This third-party Discord GTK-based client bills itself as a “smooth, native experience on Linux desktops”.

Installation

We evaluated Dissent using Manjaro, an Arch-based distro, as well as the ubiquitous Ubuntu.

With Manjaro, Pamac (Manjaro’s front-end installation tool) lets us install Dissent from a Flatpak, or with the Arch User Repository (AUR).

Flatpak is not our preferred method of installation, but it makes the process very simple, and it’s distro-agnostic.

