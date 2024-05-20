6 Best Free and Open Source Linting Tools

Writing can be extremely time consuming depending on how documents are reviewed at an organization. Most organizations have a editorial style which writers have to follow. Fortunately, there’s software which helps writers achieve a consistent tone and style which reduces the time it takes for the review process to be completed.
This type of software is known as a prose linter. It checks your text for errors helping to identify common issues such as excessive use of jargon, language errors, incorrect capitalization, and much more.
This roundup picks our favourite linters. All of the software is published under an open source license.
Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart.
Let’s explore the 6 tools. For each program we have compiled its own portal page, a full description with an in-depth analysis of its features, together with links to relevant resources.
|Linters
|Vale
|Write with a consistent tone and style
|textlint
|Pluggable linting tool for text and markdown
|proselint
|As the name suggests, this is a linter for prose
|alex
|Catch insensitive, inconsiderate writing
|write good
|Linter for English prose
|RedPen
|Provides both a simple standalone command line tool and a server
