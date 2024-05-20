Text Editing

6 Best Free and Open Source Linting Tools

Writing can be extremely time consuming depending on how documents are reviewed at an organization. Most organizations have a editorial style which writers have to follow. Fortunately, there’s software which helps writers achieve a consistent tone and style which reduces the time it takes for the review process to be completed.

This type of software is known as a prose linter. It checks your text for errors helping to identify common issues such as excessive use of jargon, language errors, incorrect capitalization, and much more.

This roundup picks our favourite linters. All of the software is published under an open source license.

Let’s explore the 6 tools. For each program we have compiled its own portal page, a full description with an in-depth analysis of its features, together with links to relevant resources.

Linters
ValeWrite with a consistent tone and style
textlintPluggable linting tool for text and markdown
proselintAs the name suggests, this is a linter for prose
alexCatch insensitive, inconsiderate writing
write goodLinter for English prose
RedPenProvides both a simple standalone command line tool and a server
Best Free and Open Source SoftwareRead our complete collection of recommended free and open source software. Our curated compilation covers all categories of software.

The software collection forms part of our series of informative articles for Linux enthusiasts. There are hundreds of in-depth reviews, open source alternatives to proprietary software from large corporations like Google, Microsoft, Apple, Adobe, IBM, Cisco, Oracle, and Autodesk.

There are also fun things to try, hardware, free programming books and tutorials, and much more.
