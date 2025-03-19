21 Best Free and Open Source DNS Servers

The internet uses numbers, not names, to find computers. Domain Name System (DNS) is the internet’s directory service: It takes a human readable name, like “www.linuxlinks.com”, and converts that name to a machine readable “IP” address that your computer can use to connect to www.linuxlinks.com.

Browsers then use those addresses to communicate with origin servers or CDN edge servers to access website information. This all happens thanks to DNS servers: machines dedicated to answering DNS queries.

DNS is one of these things many take for granted that is critical to using the internet. Without DNS, the internet breaks. It’s critical that a DNS server keeps the internet working in a secure and stable manner.

DNS clients, which are built into most modern desktop and mobile operating systems, enable web browsers to interact with DNS servers.

This article selects our favorite DNS servers. Our verdict is captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style chart. We only feature free and open source software in this article.

Let’s explore the DNS servers at hand. For each application we have compiled its own portal page, a full description with an in-depth analysis of its features, together with links to relevant resources.

DNS Servers CoreDNS DNS server that chains plugins BIND Flexible, full-featured DNS system PowerDNS Authoritative server, the Recursor, and Dnsdist NSD NLnet Labs Name Server Daemon Technitium Self host a DNS server for privacy and security SmartDNS Local DNS server that accepts DNS query requests from local clients Unbound Validating, recursive, caching DNS resolver Hickory Rust-based DNS client, server and resolver YADIFA Lightweight authoritative Name Server with DNSSEC capabilities Knot DNS High-performance authoritative-only DNS server gdnsd Authoritative-only DNS server Dnsmasq Network infrastructure: DNS, DHCP, router advertisement and network boot acme-dns Simplified DNS server with a RESTful HTTP API encrypted-dns Modern encrypted DNS server MaraDNS Small DNS server aardvark-dns Authoritative DNS server for A/AAAA container records FDNS Encrypted DNS proxy designed for small networks and Linux desktops pkdns DNS server resolving pkarr self-sovereign domains dprox Lightweight DNS proxy server pdnsd DNS server designed for local caching of DNS information dnrs DNS server written in rust

An authoritative DNS service provides an update mechanism that developers use to manage their public DNS names. It then answers DNS queries, translating domain names into IP address so computers can communicate with each other.

Recursive DNS: Clients typically do not make queries directly to authoritative DNS services. Instead, they generally connect to another type of DNS service known a resolver, or a recursive DNS service.