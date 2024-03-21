5 Best Free and Open Source AppImage Package Managers

AppImage is a universal software format for distributing portable software on Linux without needing superuser permissions to install the application. AppImage doesn’t really install software. It’s a compressed image with all the dependencies and libraries needed to run the desired software.
AppImages are widely-used, convenient and useful one click solution in running and installing software.
This article looks at software which helps you manage AppImages on your system.
Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart. Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion.
Click the links to learn more about each package manager.
|AppImage Package Managers Tools
|bauh
|Supports Snaps, Flatpaks, AppImages, deb packages, web applications
|zap
|Supports desktop integration, delta updates and command line syntax
|Go AppImage
|Go implementation of AppImage tools
|AppImagePool
|Simple, modern AppImageHub client
|AppMan
|Manage 1900+ AppImage packages and official standalone apps
|Read our complete collection of recommended free and open source software. Our curated compilation covers all categories of software.
The software collection forms part of our series of informative articles for Linux enthusiasts. There are hundreds of in-depth reviews, open source alternatives to proprietary software from large corporations like Google, Microsoft, Apple, Adobe, IBM, Cisco, Oracle, and Autodesk.
There are also fun things to try, hardware, free programming books and tutorials, and much more.