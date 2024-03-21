5 Best Free and Open Source AppImage Package Managers

AppImage is a universal software format for distributing portable software on Linux without needing superuser permissions to install the application. AppImage doesn’t really install software. It’s a compressed image with all the dependencies and libraries needed to run the desired software.

AppImages are widely-used, convenient and useful one click solution in running and installing software.

This article looks at software which helps you manage AppImages on your system.

Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart. Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion.

Click the links to learn more about each package manager.

AppImage Package Managers Tools bauh Supports Snaps, Flatpaks, AppImages, deb packages, web applications zap Supports desktop integration, delta updates and command line syntax Go AppImage Go implementation of AppImage tools AppImagePool Simple, modern AppImageHub client AppMan Manage 1900+ AppImage packages and official standalone apps