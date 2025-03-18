Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Citrix Wrike

Citrix Systems, Inc. is an American multinational cloud computing and virtualization technology company that provides server, application and desktop virtualization, networking, software as a service (SaaS), and cloud computing technologies. It has 60 offices in 40 countries.

Citrix Wrike is a collaborative work management solution. This allows end users to become even more productive and be able to stay on track of projects.

Wrike is proprietary software and is not available for Linux. We recommend the best free and open source alternatives.

1. Taiga

Taiga is an open source project management platform for startups and agile developers and designers who want a simple, beautiful tool that makes work truly enjoyable.

Taiga can handle both simple and complex projects.

2. Odoo

Odoo is a complete Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software. It is mainly developed to meet the changing needs of an organisation.

Odoo Apps can be used as stand-alone applications, but they also integrate seamlessly so you get a full-featured Open Source ERP when you install several Apps.

Odoo enables users to efficiently manage leads, opportunities, tasks, issues, requests, bugs, campaign, and claims. It manages key tasks such as communication, identification, prioritization, assignment, resolution and notification.

3. OpenProject

OpenProject is an open source web-based project management system for location-independent team collaboration. This is an an easy-to-use, feature-rich application for project management and team collaboration. OpenProject is mature software. Development started in 2012.

