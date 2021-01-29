Best Free Android Apps: Cx File Explorer – powerful file manager

This is a first in a new series of articles showcasing the best free Android apps. We’ve defined an eligibility criteria to guide us when selecting apps which is set out at the bottom of this article.

Let’s kick off the series with a wonderful utility program. It’s called Cx File Explorer.

As its name indicates, this is a file manager. There’s a plethora of file managers available for Android but the vast majority do not meet our eligibility criteria. What makes Cx File Explorer desirable?

One of the essential cornerstones of a good file manager is the ability to manage the filesystem with the minimum of fuss and bother. Things like creating/deleting directories, moving and copying files should be actioned painlessly. Daily tasks of this nature are handled with aplomb by the program.

What else does this file manager offer?

For a start, there’s search functionality. Given that many smartphones have large storage particularly with SD cards, this is an important feature for any file manager.

Given the storage capacities of modern smartphones, the ability to analyse your main storage and SD storage is also an essential feature.

Cx File Explorer offers a useful analysis mode providing information about the amount of space consumed by images, video, audio, documents, archives, and other file types. There’s a separate section providing a breakdown of large files, and cache files which is extremely useful.

We like that the program provides a graphical horizontal bar displaying the space consumed by directories, ranked by the biggest offenders first. The clear visual representation makes it easier to effectively manage your storage.

The software also provides in-built apps to view images, watch videos, listen to audio, together with editing text files. The functionality of these in-built apps is quite basic and certainly aren’t replacements for dedicated apps in this area, but they do come in useful.

Cx File Explorer is an excellent file manager that warrants our highest recommendation. It's a perfect tool to manage the storage space on your Android device. The software makes it extremely simple to connect with network drives. And having no ads in the program makes a massive difference in the usability stakes.

Eligibility criteria

For an Android app to be awarded our love, it must satisfy the following criteria: High quality with a good set of features, stable in operation and mature software; No charge to use the app; No ads in the program; Open source and proprietary software can be included; Apps where additional functionality is available for a payment can be included where appropriate.

