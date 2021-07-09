Haruna is a modern-looking QML-based front-end to mpv. Here’s our review. Haruna is free and open source software.Read more
vizex – visualize disk space and disk usage
vizex is a command line interface program that shows how much free disk space you have. vizex is free and open source software.Read more
Linux for Starters: Your Guide to Linux – Open Source Replacements for Proprietary Windows Desktop Software – Part 8
We consider popular Windows proprietary software and recommend great open source replacements that run under Linux.Read more
Excellent Free Books to Learn PostScript
PostScript is an interpreted, stack-based language similar to Forth but with strong dynamic typing, data structures inspired by those found in Lisp, scoped memory and garbage collection.Read more
Best Free Alternatives to YouTube
YouTube has over 2 billion monthly logged-in users with people watching over a billion hours of video a day. What open source alternatives are available?Read more
10 Best Free Linux Chess Apps (Updated 2021)
Linux chess software generally is separated into a “front end” application and a “chess engine”. There is a wide range of chess-playing software for Linux which can defeat most master players under tournament conditions.Read more
Lucas Chess – play and train chess
Lucas Chess is a chess GUI. It lets you play against lots of chess engines and train to improve your game.Read more
Best Free and Open Source Software – June 2021 Updates
June 2021 updates to the largest compilation of recommended free and open source software available for Linux.Read more
Linux for Starters: Your Guide to Linux – Installing Software – Part 7
We show you how easy it is to install software in Linux. This article is part of our Linux for Starters series.Read more
4 Best Free and Open Source Lightweight GUI Email Clients
Email remains the killer information and communications technology. Email volume shows no sign of diminishing, despite the increasing popularity of collaborative messaging tools.Read more