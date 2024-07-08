Warehouse – useful Flatpak tool

Flatpak is an open source containerized package format similar to Snap. While Snap relies on a central repository for software, Flatpak can be installed from different sources. The primary source is Flathub.

Warehouse is a versatile GNOME-based toolbox for managing Flatpak user data, viewing Flatpak app info, and batch managing installed Flatpaks.

This is free and open source software.

Installation

We tested Warehouse using Manjaro, an Arch-based distro.

For Manjaro, there’s a package in the Arch User Repository which we installed using pamac (Manjaro’s front-end installation tool).

If you’re not running an Arch-based distro, the project provides a Flatpak from their GitHub repository.

