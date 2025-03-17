11 Useful Bluetooth Tools for Linux

The Bluetooth wireless technology is a standard for a small-form factor, low-cost radio solution that provides links between mobile computers, mobile phones, other portable handheld devices, and connectivity to the Internet.
In Linux, the official implementation of the Bluetooth protocol stack is BlueZ. It consists of many modules:
- Bluetooth kernel subsystem core.
- L2CAP and SCO audio kernel layers.
- RFCOMM, BNEP, CMTP and HIDP kernel implementations.
- HCI UART, USB, PCMCIA and virtual device drivers.
- General Bluetooth and SDP libraries and daemons.
- Configuration and testing utilities.
- Protocol decoding and analysis tools.
There are many other useful Bluetooth tools available for Linux. This article showcases our favorites.
Let’s explore the Bluetooth tools at hand. For each title we have compiled its own portal page, providing a screenshot of the software in action, a full description with an in-depth analysis of its features, together with links to relevant resources.
|Bluetooth Tools
|GNOME Bluetooth
|GNOME's Bluetooth tool
|Bluman
|Lightweight GTK+ Bluetooth manager written in Python
|bluetuith
|TUI-based Bluetooth connection manager
|Bluejay
|Bluetooth manager and Bluez front-end
|Overskride
|Simple yet powerful Bluetooth client
|toolBLEx
|Bluetooth low energy device scanner and analyzer
|Bluedevil
|Adds Bluetooth capabilities to KDE Plasma
|bluetooth-autoconnect
|Automatically connect to all paired and trusted Bluetooth devices
|Blueberry
|Wrapper application to use gnome-bluetooth outside of GNOME.
|ObexFTP
|Mobile equipment file transfer tool
|BLE Serial
|RFCOMM for BLE
