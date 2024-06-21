Tambourine Music Player Review

Like many types of software, the selection of a favorite music player is, to some extent, dependent on personal preferences. But we hope our reviews of music players helps narrow the field.

All music libraries are different, and the right open source music player can make a world of difference – especially if you’ve a large collection.

We’ve reviewed the vast majority of music players for Linux. But there always seems more out there to explore.

Tambourine Music Player is described as a music player for your local music library. It’s written in Kotlin and published under an open source license.

Installation

We tested Tambourine Music Player under Kubuntu 24.04 LTS and Manjaro.

With both Manjaro and Kubuntu, we installed the Flatpak, an open source containerized package format similar to Snap. While Snap relies on a central repository for software, Flatpak can be installed from different sources. The primary source is Flathub.

In Manjaro we installed the Flaptak with Pamac (shown below); with Kubuntu we used bauh.

