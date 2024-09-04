Sticky Notes – simple note taking program

We previously reviewed Sticky, a sticky notes app.
One of our readers asked us to look at a different app with a similar name. It’s called Sticky Notes, a simple note taking application for the GNOME desktop. The software is free and open source software written in TypeScript.
Installation
We evaluated Sticky Notes using Manjaro, an Arch-based distro, as well as the Ubuntu 24.04 LTS distro.
We installed Sticky Notes using the very versatile bauh utility. bauh is a graphical interface that lets you manage your software. It supports Snaps, Flatpaks, AppImages, deb packages, and web applications.
There’s a Flatpak available which makes installation straightforward whatever Linux distribution you prefer.
