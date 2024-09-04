Sticky Notes – simple note taking program

Sticky Notes

We previously reviewed Sticky, a sticky notes app.

One of our readers asked us to look at a different app with a similar name. It’s called Sticky Notes, a simple note taking application for the GNOME desktop. The software is free and open source software written in TypeScript.

Installation

We evaluated Sticky Notes using Manjaro, an Arch-based distro, as well as the Ubuntu 24.04 LTS distro.

We installed Sticky Notes using the very versatile bauh utility. bauh is a graphical interface that lets you manage your software. It supports Snaps, Flatpaks, AppImages, deb packages, and web applications.

There’s a Flatpak available which makes installation straightforward whatever Linux distribution you prefer.

Installing Sticky Notes
Click image for full size

Ben
Ben
12 hours ago

Usually you include links to 1. Sticky Notes apps and/or 2. Notes apps

