10 Small Image Tools that Pack a Real Punch

Graphics, Software, Utilities

The spotlight usually focuses on the heavyweight Linux graphics tools such as GIMP, Shotwell, digiKam, Inkscape, and Krita. However, there are many other open source graphics tools that merit attention.

Linux offers a vast collection of open source small utilities that perform functions ranging from the obvious to the bizarre. It is the quality and selection of these tools that help Linux stand out as a productive environment. A good utility cooperates with other applications, integrating seamlessly.

Although command-line tools are very useful for updating, configuring, and repairing a system, their benefits are not only confined to system administration. The majority of the applications featured in this article are command-line tools. They are very light on system resources, fast and efficient, don’t rely on a windowing system, and are great for integrating with other applications and scripting.

The term lightweight is a label attached to computer software which is relatively simpler or faster than its counterparts. Feature bloat is endemic in software especially commercial software. Often, the easiest way to persuade users to upgrade to the latest version is to add new spangly features. This happens with open source software (to a lesser degree), and open source graphics software is not immune to feature bloat. Well, there is no feature bloat here!

To provide an insight into the quality of software that is available, we have compiled a roundup of small image tools that are incredibly useful.

Let’s explore the 10 small image tools at hand. For each title we have compiled its own portal page, a full description with an in-depth analysis of its features, a screenshot, together with links to relevant resources.

Small Image Tools
RembgBackground segmentation tool using machine learning
imgpMulti-core batch image file resize and rotate
ExifToolRead, write and edit meta information
DurdrawASCII, Unicode and ANSI art editor
imagededupFind duplicate images
pstoeditPostScript and PDF files to editable vector graphics converter
potraceTransforms bitmaps into vector graphics
jheadManipulate the non-image part of Exif compliant JPEG files
CropGUIGraphical user interface for jpegtran
pngcrushOptimizer for PNG (Portable Network Graphics) files. It's a command-line tool

This article has been revamped in line with our recent announcement.

Best Free and Open Source SoftwareRead our complete collection of recommended free and open source software. Our curated compilation covers all categories of software.

The software collection forms part of our series of informative articles for Linux enthusiasts. There are hundreds of in-depth reviews, open source alternatives to proprietary software from large corporations like Google, Microsoft, Apple, Adobe, IBM, Cisco, Oracle, and Autodesk.

There are also fun things to try, hardware, free programming books and tutorials, and much more.
Norm
Norm
1 year ago

Rembg looks interesting, something I’ll investigate

