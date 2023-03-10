Machine Learning in Linux: Upscayl – image upscaler

With the availability of huge amounts of data for research and powerful machines to run your code on with distributed cloud computing and parallelism across GPU cores, Deep Learning has helped to create self-driving cars, intelligent voice assistants, pioneer medical advancements, machine translation, and much more. Deep Learning has become an indispensable tool for countless industries.

This series looks at highly promising machine learning and deep learning software for Linux.

Upscayl is GUI software that uses sophisticated AI models to enhance your images by guessing what the details could be. It’s free and open source software.

Installation

The software we’ve covered in earlier articles in this series had fairly longwinded installation steps. Upscayl is very different. Installation is very simple. The project provides distro packages for Debian/Ubuntu and Fedora.

We downloaded the .deb from the project’s GitHub page, and installed it using dpkg.

$ sudo dpkg -i upscayl-2.0.1-linux.deb

There’s also an AppImage, a universal software format for distributing portable software on Linux without needing superuser permissions to install the application. AppImage doesn’t really install software. It’s a compressed image with all the dependencies and libraries needed to run the desired software.

This is cross-platform software. Besides Linux, the software runs under macOS and Windows.

