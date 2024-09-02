7 Hot Free and Open Source Application Servers for Python

An application server is computer software which provides the business logic for an application program. It offers services such as management of large distributed systems, data services, load balancing, transaction support, and network security. The application server is one part of a three-tier application, consisting of a graphical interface server, an application (business logic) server, and a database / transaction server. Many application servers support the Java platform, but they can be found in other environments.

There are good reasons to deploy an application server in a corporate environment. At a high level, an application server enables updates and upgrades to applications to be distributed to all users. System administrators also benefit from the fact that changes to application configuration can take place centrally, which greatly simplifies technical support and ultimately the end user experience. Application servers also simplify user management, avoiding the need to set up and maintain user-management systems for applications. This type of software also enhances scalability and resource usage, and exposes business components via different deployment wrappers.

Python is a high-level, general-purpose, structured, powerful, open source programming language that’s used for a wide variety of programming tasks. Python is a versatile language. It’s frequently used as a scripting language for web applications, embedded in software products, as well as artificial intelligence and system administration tasks. It’s both simple and powerful, perfectly suited for beginners and professional programmers alike.

There are a fairly wide of free and open source application servers for Python. Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks chart.

Let’s explore the 7 Python Application Servers. For each program we have compiled its own portal page, a full description with an in-depth analysis of its features, together with links to relevant resources.

Python Application Servers Tornado Web framework, web server, and asynchronous networking library Gunicorn Python WSGI HTTP Server Phusion Passenger Web server and application server for Ruby, Python and Node.js uWSGI Aims at developing a full stack for building hosting services Twisted Networking engine supporting numerous protocols such as a web server Zope Zope stands for "Z Object Publishing Environment" CherryPy Pythonic, object-oriented web framework

This article has been revamped in line with our recent announcement.