10 Top Free and Open Source Elixir Web Frameworks

One of the types of software that’s important for a web developer is the web framework. A framework “is a code library that makes a developer’s life easier when building reliable, scalable, and maintainable web applications” by providing reusable code or extensions for common operations. By saving development time, developers can concentrate on application logic rather than mundane elements.
A web framework offers the developer a choice about how to solve a specific problem. By using a framework, a developer lets the framework control portions of their application. While it’s perfectly possible to code a web application without using a framework, it’s more practical to use one.
Here’s our verdict. Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion.
Let’s explore the 10 Elixir web frameworks. For each program we have compiled its own portal page, a full description with an in-depth analysis of its features, together with links to relevant resources.
|Elixir Web Frameworks
|Phoenix
|Rock-solid web framework that improves the Model-View-Controller architecture
|Nerves
|Craft and deploy bulletproof embedded software
|Plug
|Specification and conveniences for composable modules between web applications
|Sugar
|Modular web framework
|Maru
|REST-like API framework for Elixir inspired by grape
|ALF
|Flow-based application layer framework
|Kitto
|Framework to create dashboards
|Dynamo
|Experimental web framework
|Weber
|MVC web framework
|Trot
|Web micro-framework based on Plug and Cowboy
