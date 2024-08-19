Development Tools

10 Top Free and Open Source Elixir Web Frameworks

Programming, Software

One of the types of software that’s important for a web developer is the web framework. A framework “is a code library that makes a developer’s life easier when building reliable, scalable, and maintainable web applications” by providing reusable code or extensions for common operations. By saving development time, developers can concentrate on application logic rather than mundane elements.

A web framework offers the developer a choice about how to solve a specific problem. By using a framework, a developer lets the framework control portions of their application. While it’s perfectly possible to code a web application without using a framework, it’s more practical to use one.

Here’s our verdict. Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion.

Ratings chart

Let’s explore the 10 Elixir web frameworks. For each program we have compiled its own portal page, a full description with an in-depth analysis of its features, together with links to relevant resources.

Elixir Web Frameworks
PhoenixRock-solid web framework that improves the Model-View-Controller architecture
NervesCraft and deploy bulletproof embedded software
PlugSpecification and conveniences for composable modules between web applications
SugarModular web framework
MaruREST-like API framework for Elixir inspired by grape
ALFFlow-based application layer framework
KittoFramework to create dashboards
DynamoExperimental web framework
WeberMVC web framework
TrotWeb micro-framework based on Plug and Cowboy
Best Free and Open Source SoftwareRead our complete collection of recommended free and open source software. Our curated compilation covers all categories of software.

The software collection forms part of our series of informative articles for Linux enthusiasts. There are hundreds of in-depth reviews, open source alternatives to proprietary software from large corporations like Google, Microsoft, Apple, Adobe, IBM, Cisco, Oracle, and Autodesk.

There are also fun things to try, hardware, free programming books and tutorials, and much more.
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Please read our FAQ before making a comment.

0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments