10 Top Free and Open Source Elixir Web Frameworks

One of the types of software that’s important for a web developer is the web framework. A framework “is a code library that makes a developer’s life easier when building reliable, scalable, and maintainable web applications” by providing reusable code or extensions for common operations. By saving development time, developers can concentrate on application logic rather than mundane elements.

A web framework offers the developer a choice about how to solve a specific problem. By using a framework, a developer lets the framework control portions of their application. While it’s perfectly possible to code a web application without using a framework, it’s more practical to use one.

Let’s explore the 10 Elixir web frameworks. For each program we have compiled its own portal page, a full description with an in-depth analysis of its features, together with links to relevant resources.

Elixir Web Frameworks Phoenix Rock-solid web framework that improves the Model-View-Controller architecture Nerves Craft and deploy bulletproof embedded software Plug Specification and conveniences for composable modules between web applications Sugar Modular web framework Maru REST-like API framework for Elixir inspired by grape ALF Flow-based application layer framework Kitto Framework to create dashboards Dynamo Experimental web framework Weber MVC web framework Trot Web micro-framework based on Plug and Cowboy