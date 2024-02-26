Feishin – modern self-hosted music player

Linux has so many music players. But there’s always room for one more.

Feishin is billed as a modern self-hosted music player. It’s written in TypeScript and published under an open source license.

Installation

We tested Feishin on Ubuntu 23.10. The project provides an AppImage for both x64_64 and ARM64 architectures. We’re testing the software on an Intel NUC 13 Pro with an Intel Core i7-1360P processor. x64_64 is therefore the relevant architecture.

Let’s use wget to download the AppImage:

$ wget https://github.com/jeffvli/feishin/releases/download/v0.5.3/Feishin-0.5.3-linux-x86_64.AppImage

We now make the AppImage executable with the command:

$ chmod u+x Feishin-0.5.3-linux-x86_64.AppImage

When we start Feishin, we see this warning:

We already have mpv installed on the test system. The software should really detect that mpv is already installed (it’s in the standard location /usr/bin/). Instead, we’re forced to pick out the mpv binary. Just imagine if you had to specify dependencies in this way. Bonkers really!

If you’re not sure where mpv is installed on your system, use the whereis command:

luke@linuxlinks:~$ whereis mpv

mpv: /usr/bin/mpv /etc/mpv /usr/share/man/man1/mpv.1.gz

You’ll also need a music server installed on your system. Music servers that implement a Navidrome or Jellyfin API are supported. We don’t have a music server installed on our test system. We’ll go with Jellyfin:

Jellyfin offers a convenient installer for Ubuntu/Debian system. Issue the command:

$ curl https://repo.jellyfin.org/install-debuntu.sh | sudo bash

Once installed, we access the Jellyfin server at http://127.0.0.1:8096 in our web browser. This is necessary to finish setting up Jellyfin which involves creating a user, password, defining media libraries etc.

Then we can start Feishin and add the Server with the URL, username and password for our Jellyfin server.

Next page: Page 2 – In Operation and Summary

Pages in this article:

Page 1 – Introduction and Installation

Page 2 – In Operation and Summary