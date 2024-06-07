5 Best Free and Open Source Proof Assistants

In computer science and mathematical logic, a proof assistant or interactive theorem prover is a software tool to assist with the development of formal proofs by human-machine collaboration. This involves some sort of interactive proof editor, or other interface, with which a human can guide the search for proofs, the details of which are stored in, and some steps provided by, a computer.

Let’s explore the 5 proof assistants. For each title we have compiled its own portal page, a full description with an in-depth analysis of its features, a screenshot of the software in action together with links to relevant resources.

Proof Assistants Coq Formal proof management system Isabelle Generic proof assistant; express mathematical formulas in a formal language Agda Interactive system for writing and checking proofs Lean Programming language and theorem prover Matita Experimental, interactive theorem prover

